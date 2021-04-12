Smyly allowed five runs on five hits while striking out three over five innings but did not factor in the decision during Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Phillies.

Smyly had a solid start to the game, as he gave up one hit through the first three innings, but fell apart in the fourth when he allowed two homers that amounted to four runs and a 5-3 lead for the Phillies. He did only have one bad inning but still wasn't nearly as sharp as he was in his first outing, as he managed just three strikeouts and continued to have some trouble with the long ball. He'll take a 5.73 ERA into his next start Friday against the Cubs, as he'll look to pick up his first win of the season.