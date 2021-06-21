Smyly (4-3) won Game 2 of Sunday's 1-0 doubleheader against St. Louis, going 5.2 innings and allowing no runs on one hit and three walks with five strikeouts.

Smyly was excellent in this one and submitted his longest start in over a month, blanking a solid Cardinals team in the process. It was only Smyly's third start allowing zero or one run in 12 turns, though he's been decent since May aside from one blow-up outing. His upside is limited by his inability to pitch deep into games, though Smyly remains a decent streaming option.