Smyly (2-3) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up seven runs on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings as Atlanta fell 9-5 to the Red Sox. He struck out four.

The night got progressively worse for the lefty as it went on -- Boston scored one run in the second inning and two in the fourth before things completely fell apart in the sixth. The disaster snapped a streak of three straight quality starts for Smyly, but he's been incredibly volatile all year, and in his eight outings he has four quality starts and four in which he got tagged for at least five earned runs. He'll carry a 5.95 ERA, fueled by a 2.76 HR/9, and a 37:14 K:BB through 42.1 innings into his next start.