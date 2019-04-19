Braves' Drew Waters: Big day at Double-A
Waters went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI for Double-A Mississippi on Thursday.
The 20-year-old is off to a hot start in his first exposure to the high minors, slashing .340/.397/.453 through 12 games with six two-baggers. Waters hasn't been completely dominant -- he's still looking for his first homer or steal, and his 5:16 BB:K is a little rough -- but it's still an encouraging performance given that he only had 30 games at High-A under his belt before getting this aggressive assignment to begin the season. The Braves' No. 5 fantasy prospect has five-category upside is he's able to put everything together.
