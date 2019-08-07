Waters went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old made a splashy International League debut after posting a .319/.366/.481 slash line in 108 games to earn a promotion from Double-A Mississippi. Waters is far from a finished product -- he had a 26.7 percent strikeout rate in the Southern League, and he hasn't homered since June 15 -- but if he impresses at the top level of the minors, he'll position himself for a potential big-league debut in 2020.