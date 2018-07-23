Waters went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and two runs scored for Low-A Rome in Sunday's win over Charleston.

The 19-year-old now leads the South Atlantic League in doubles with 30, but the rest of his line isn't too shabby either -- .303/.351/.522 with nine homers and 18 steals in 22 attempts through 78 games. Waters has shot up prospect rankings in his first campaign in a full-season league, now sitting as the No. 3 fantasy prospect in a stacked Braves system, and a promotion to High-A may not be too far into his future.