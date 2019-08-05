The Braves promoted Waters from Double-A Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Thanks to Austin Riley's advancement to the majors in addition to the sizable power spike he's displayed at Double-A this season, Waters will likely finish 2019 as the top prospect in Atlanta's organization. The switch-hitting Waters could burnish his standing even more with a strong showing at Gwinnett to close out the year, though a September promotion to Atlanta may not be in the cards unless the Braves lose multiple outfielders to injury. Waters wrapped up his time at Double-A with a .319/.366/.481 slash line (146 wRC+) and a 13-for-19 success rate on stolen-base attempts.