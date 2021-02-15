Waters received an invitation to major-league spring training Monday.
The 22-year-old doesn't appear to be a favorite to make the Opening Day roster, but a debut sometime this season seems very likely. He's already reached the Triple-A level, though he struggled there in 26 games for Gwinnett in 2019, striking out 36.1 percent of the time en route to an 84 wRC+. He whiffed a far more palatable 25.2 percent of the time at lower levels, however, so it would hardly be a surprise to see him sort things out and push for a big-league job fairly early in the year.