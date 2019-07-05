Waters went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored for Double-A Mississippi on Thursday.

The 20-year-old switch hitter leads the Southern League in batting average at .326, and the rest of his slash line (.373 OBP and .509 SLG) is outstanding as well. Waters is far from a finished product -- he's struck out 98 times in 82 games against 22 walks, and he's needed 15 attempts to steal 10 bases -- but he's still flashing five-category upside, and with Austin Riley's graduation he now stands as the No. 1 fantasy prospect in the Atlanta system.

