Braves' Drew Waters: Raking at Low-A
Waters went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a triple, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base for Low-A Rome in Wednesday's win over Lexington.
Since returning to the lineup May 9 from a minor undisclosed injury, Waters has been on a tear, hitting safety in 10 of his last 11 games with a .341/.396/.705 slash line. The 19-year-old's 6:28 BB:K through 27 games on the year makes it clear he still has plenty of things to work on, but his hit tool and athleticism make him a potential five-category asset if he develops as expected.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...