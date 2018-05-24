Waters went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a triple, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base for Low-A Rome in Wednesday's win over Lexington.

Since returning to the lineup May 9 from a minor undisclosed injury, Waters has been on a tear, hitting safety in 10 of his last 11 games with a .341/.396/.705 slash line. The 19-year-old's 6:28 BB:K through 27 games on the year makes it clear he still has plenty of things to work on, but his hit tool and athleticism make him a potential five-category asset if he develops as expected.