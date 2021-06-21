Waters (thumb) started in right field and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk Sunday in Triple-A Gwinnett's 6-2 loss to Nashville.

Before rejoining the lineup Sunday, Waters hadn't played since June 12 while managing a sore thumb. Though he's apparently healthy again, Waters may need to cut down on his strikeouts before Atlanta seriously entertains the idea of promoting him. After striking out in 36.1 percent of his plate appearances in his first taste of Triple-A in 2019, Waters has only modestly trimmed that rate (31.1 percent) so far this season.