Waters went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a triple, a stolen base and three runs scored for Double-A Mississippi on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old hasn't homered since May 7, but that doesn't mean he isn't terrorizing Southern League pitchers. Waters is hitting .380 (19-for-50) over his last 13 games with three doubles and an eye-popping five triples, pushing his slash line on the season to .317/.363/.496. Waters is still striking out a lot -- 20 whiffs in that 13-game stretch, and a 29.8 percent strikeout rate on the year -- and as a result he's been streaky in his first exposure to the high minors, but his production when he does make contact has been excellent. Atlanta may want to see the K-rate come down before they consider a promotion for him, but whether he reaches Triple-A later this year or to begin next year, a 2020 big-league debut could be in the cards.