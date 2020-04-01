Braves' Drew Waters: Strikeout concerns in ST
Waters hit .167 with a 14:2 K:BB in 26 plate appearances in major-league camp.
He was not going to make the Opening Day roster even if he had a great spring training, but his 53.9 percent strikeout rate in this small sample made it clear that he still has work to do on the farm. Waters' plus raw power and plus speed make him a very appealing fantasy prospect, but the development of his hit tool in the coming year will be critical. Fortunately, he won't turn 22 until December, so he is ahead of schedule.
