Waters went 3-for-5 with a home run, a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBI for Double-A Mississippi on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has been wearing out Southern League pitching lately, delivering six multi-hit performances in his last 10 games to push his slash line on the year up to .339/.375/.529. Waters' 7:37 BB:K in 29 games is the strongest sign that he still has things to work on, but if he sharpens his plate discipline he could earn a promotion to Triple-A before the end of 2019.