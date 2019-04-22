Braves' Drew Waters: Three extra-base knocks in win
Waters went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, a walk, three runs and three RBI on Sunday in Double-A Mississippi's 7-6 win over Montgomery.
The long ball was Waters' first of the season, but the 20-year-old has otherwise been racking up extra-base hits nicely through the first month of the season. The 20-year-old has already collected nine doubles through 72 plate appearances to bring his OPS up to .904.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start