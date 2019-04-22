Waters went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, a walk, three runs and three RBI on Sunday in Double-A Mississippi's 7-6 win over Montgomery.

The long ball was Waters' first of the season, but the 20-year-old has otherwise been racking up extra-base hits nicely through the first month of the season. The 20-year-old has already collected nine doubles through 72 plate appearances to bring his OPS up to .904.