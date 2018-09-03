Braves' Dustin Peterson: Designated for assignment
Peterson was designated for assignment Sunday.
Peterson slashed .268/.324/.406 with 11 homers and 55 RBI through 107 games at Triple-A Gwinnett in 2018. He received just two at-bats in the big leagues this season.
More News
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Sent back to minors•
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Promoted to majors•
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Making case for bench spot•
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Earns invite to spring training•
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Begins taking batting practice•
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Opens year on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...