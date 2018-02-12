Peterson has received a non-roster invite to spring training.

Peterson had a down season at Triple-A Gwinnett, batting .248 with one home run and 30 RBI -- he hit .282 with 12 home runs and 88 RBI in 2016. The 23-year-old outfielder broke a bone in his hand at the beginning of spring training last year, and he missed an opportunity to compete for a bench role with the big league club. Peterson will look to get back to form this spring, and could perhaps land a spot on the major league roster for Opening Day.