Braves' Dustin Peterson: Earns invite to spring training
Peterson has received a non-roster invite to spring training.
Peterson had a down season at Triple-A Gwinnett, batting .248 with one home run and 30 RBI -- he hit .282 with 12 home runs and 88 RBI in 2016. The 23-year-old outfielder broke a bone in his hand at the beginning of spring training last year, and he missed an opportunity to compete for a bench role with the big league club. Peterson will look to get back to form this spring, and could perhaps land a spot on the major league roster for Opening Day.
More News
-
Darvish deal: What it says about Arrieta
Yu Darvish has a deal with the Cubs, which possibly reveals their thinking about a couple other...
-
NL-only H2H points mock draft
Our first foray into the NL side of things celebrates pitcher depth while exposing infield...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ranking Cubs' Fantasy assets
The Cubs were a near-unstoppable force en route to a World Series championship two years ago,...
-
Ranking Cardinals' Fantasy assets
After a long run of success, the Cardinals are stuck in a two-year playoff drought. But Scott...
-
Ranking Pirates' Fantasy assets
After a brief run of success, the Pirates traded two of their highest-profile players this...