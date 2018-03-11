Braves' Dustin Peterson: Making case for bench spot
Peterson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.
The 23-year-old couldn't get on track last season after a hand injury suffered in spring training, but this year in camp Peterson appears to be back in the form that saw him slash .282/.343/.431 at Double-A in 2016. He's not one of the Braves' top prospects by any means, but the team doesn't have any established outfield reserves on the roster, so if Peterson keeps hitting and things fall in his favor he could work his way into a spot on the Opening Day roster.
