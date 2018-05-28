Braves' Dustin Peterson: Promoted to majors
Peterson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
Peterson will take the roster spot of fellow prospect Ronald Acuna (knee), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old owns a solid .267/.319/.457 line with four homers and 19 RBI in 26 games with the Stripers this season. Preston Tucker, who is starting in place of Acuna on Monday, looks poised to see the bulk of opportunities in left field, likely leaving Peterson to a reserve role.
More News
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Making case for bench spot•
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Earns invite to spring training•
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Begins taking batting practice•
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Opens year on DL•
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Moves to minor league camp•
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Out eight weeks following hand surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start