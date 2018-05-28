Peterson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Peterson will take the roster spot of fellow prospect Ronald Acuna (knee), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old owns a solid .267/.319/.457 line with four homers and 19 RBI in 26 games with the Stripers this season. Preston Tucker, who is starting in place of Acuna on Monday, looks poised to see the bulk of opportunities in left field, likely leaving Peterson to a reserve role.

