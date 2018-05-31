Braves' Dustin Peterson: Sent back to minors
Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Peterson will head back to Gwinnett after going 0-for-2 in a pair of pinch hit opportunities during his brief stint with the Braves. Peter Bourjos was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move and should serve as the Braves' fourth outfielder until Ronald Acuna (knee) is cleared to return.
More News
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Promoted to majors•
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Making case for bench spot•
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Earns invite to spring training•
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Begins taking batting practice•
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Opens year on DL•
-
Braves' Dustin Peterson: Moves to minor league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....