Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Peterson will head back to Gwinnett after going 0-for-2 in a pair of pinch hit opportunities during his brief stint with the Braves. Peter Bourjos was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move and should serve as the Braves' fourth outfielder until Ronald Acuna (knee) is cleared to return.

