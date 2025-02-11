Covey signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Tuesday that includes an invite to major-league spring training, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Covey recently elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Mets and will now join a division rival. Covey spent most of last season rehabbing from a shoulder injury and last pitched in the majors in 2023, when he had a 3.77 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 29 regular-season appearances between the Phillies and Dodgers.