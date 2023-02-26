Dodd struck out three batters over two perfect innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The 24-year-old southpaw isn't yet a big name in prospect circles after being a third-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, but Dodd could gain a lot of helium if he keeps pitching like this. He made one start for Triple-A Gwinnett at the end of last season and figures to begin 2023 there, and if the velocity gains he showed last year stick, his potentially plus changeup and strong control could mark him as something more than just a long reliever or swingman in the majors.