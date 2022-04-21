site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-dylan-lee-sent-to-triple-a-818872 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Dylan Lee: Sent to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lee was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
He was promoted Tuesday as bullpen depth and didn't get in a game before heading back to the minors.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read