Rosario (back) will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Rosario was scratched from Atlanta's spring lineup the past two days due to lower-back stiffness, but at least for the time being, the club appears optimistic that he'll be able to play Sunday in a non-defensive role. The Pirates are bringing southpaw Rich Hill to the mound, but the lefty-hitting Rosario is expected to find himself on the bench more often than not when Atlanta opposes lefties during the regular season.