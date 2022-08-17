Rosario (hamstring) will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

The left hamstring issue that kept Rosario on the bench for Tuesday's 5-0 win may keep him out of the field for a few more days, but Atlanta apparently is satisfied enough with how the 30-year-old is moving around the bases to make him available as a DH. Rosario has turned in a pedestrian .234/.270/.421 slash line in 33 games since he returned from a stint on the 60-day injured list in early July, but both he and Robbie Grossman look as though they'll continue to play ahead of the struggling Marcell Ozuna, who is on the bench Wednesday for the third straight contest.