Braves' Eddie Rosario: Batting fifth Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rosario is playing left field and batting fifth Tuesday versus the Reds.
It's his highest lineup spot of the season so far. Rosario is just 4-for-27 (.148) through nine games played, but he will aim to get it going against the Reds and right-hander Luis Cessa.
