Rosario went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's rout of the Marlins.

The veteran outfielder got in on a 15-hit, 16-run eruption by Atlanta with a two-run shot off Bryan Hoeing in the first inning. Rosario has six of his 14 homers on the year in his last 13 games, slashing a blistering .400/.510/.900 over that stretch with 14 RBI.