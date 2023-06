Rosario went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk against the Rockies in a 10-2 victory Saturday.

Rosario hit one of four homers off Connor Seabold, swatting a 414-foot two-run shot to center field in the third inning. It was his third straight game with a long ball, pushing hit total to 11 home runs on the season. Rosario is on pace to reach the 20-homer mark for the first time since 2019, when he slammed a career-high 32 long balls for Minnesota.