Rosario went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

The lefty-hitting Rosario had sat out each of the past three contests while Atlanta faced three left-handed pitchers in a row, but he checked back into the starting nine Tuesday against Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola. Rosario turned in a productive day while batting out of the No. 6 spot, and he should continue to enjoy a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching now that his main challenger for playing time, Adam Duvall, is scheduled to undergo season-ending wrist surgery. Rosario will start in right field and bat fifth in Wednesday's series finale, per Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.