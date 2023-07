Rosario exited Saturday's game against the White Sox with right hamstring tightness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Rosario appeared to tweak the hamstring while chasing after Andrew Benintendi's double in the fifth inning and was replaced prior to the start of the sixth. Atlanta should have more on the outfielder's condition after the game, but a stint on the injured list would seem possible. Rosario clubbed a solo home run in one of his two plate appearances before being removed.