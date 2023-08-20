Rosario went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-5 victory over the Giants.

Rosario had an incredibly productive day at the plate Saturday, reaching safely in all four of his at-bats, including a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth off Taylor Rogers. The long ball was Rosario's 19th of the year and the third of his last five appearances. Over that five-game stretch, Rosario is batting 10-for-18 (.556) with 10 RBI and six runs scored.