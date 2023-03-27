Rosario went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

The veteran outfielder was in as the DH after dealing with some lower-back stiffness the last couple days, but he wasted little time in proving he was feeling 100 percent -- Rosario hooked a Colin Holderman pitch to right field and drove it completely out of the ballpark in the second inning. Rosario has gone just 3-for-15 in his last five spring games, but two of the hits went for extra bases, offering some hope he's ready to rebound from a rough 2022 that saw him post a career-low .587 OPS.