Braves' Eddie Rosario: Heads to bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rosario is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Rosoario is 4-for-22 with 11 strikeouts in his past seven contests and will take a seat in the series opener at St. Louis. William Contreras will bat sixth as the designated hitter Friday.
