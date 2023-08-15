Rosario went 3-for-5 with one double, a home run, four RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 11-3 win over the Yankees.

Rosario extended Atlanta's lead to 6-2 with a two-run single in the third inning before blasting a two-run homer off Albert Abreu in the eighth. It was Rosario's 17th home run of the season and his first since July 29 -- he'd gone just 8-for-42 (.190) with a .483 OPS over his previous 14 games. Still, the 31-year-old Rosario has been Atlanta's primary left-fielder against right-handed pitching. He's now slashing .249/.296/.459 with 55 RBI and 49 runs scored across 378 plate appearances this season.