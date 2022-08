Rosario went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Friday's 9-6 win over the Mets.

Rosario drilled a three-run shot off of Taijuan Walker in the first inning and knocked an RBI double in the second. He's gone 11-for-33 (.333) with four extra-base hits over his last nine games, raising his season slash line to .184/.230/.304 through 39 games. After driving in seven runs in his first 35 appearances, Rosario has nine RBI over the last four games.