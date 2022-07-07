Rosario went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over St. Louis.
Rosario went back-to-back on home runs with Ozuna in the fifth inning, increasing Atlanta's lead over the Cardinals to 2-0. Rosario missed all of May and June with blurred vision and swelling in his retina, but has been on fire since his return on July 4. He has at least one hit in each of his three games since then, good for a .300 batting average. Perhaps things are starting to move in the right direction for Rosario after recovering from his eye issue. Fantasy managers should take note.
