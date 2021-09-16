Rosario went 2-for-3 with a single, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies. He also drew a walk.

Rosario was Atlanta's offense Wednesday, accounting for both runs that the club scored on the night. He first plated Austin Riley with an RBI single in the second before smacking a solo shot off Antonio Senzatela in the fifth. Since joining Atlanta from Cleveland, Rosario is hitting .256 with four home runs over 16 games.