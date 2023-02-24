Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Friday that Rosario (eyes) has "been a different guy" so far in camp, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Rosario battled vision issues in early 2022 and ultimately slashed just .212/.259/.328 across 270 total plate appearances. But he could definitely carry some level of rebound potential following eye surgery last April, which resulted in slightly better offensive numbers when he returned to Atlanta's active roster in July. He'll aim to put a good foot forward with Team Puerto Rico in the upcoming World Baseball Classic before likely manning left field on Opening Day for the reigning NL East champs.