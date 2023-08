Rosario went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

He gave Atlanta an early lead by crushing a Tylor Megill changeup to right-center field in the second inning. Rosario is on fire right now, batting .542 (13-for-24) over his last seven games with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI, and the surge has given the 31-year-old his first 20-homer campaign since 2019.