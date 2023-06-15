Rosario went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Tigers.

After getting the start at DH in the matinee and going 0-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored, Rosario shifted to left field for the nightcap and tattooed a Michael Lorenzen fastball over the right-field fence in the sixth inning for what proved to be the game-winning hit. Rosario is up to nine homers on the year, with four of them coming in June -- a month in which he's batting .283 (13-for-46) with nine RBI and 10 runs through 12 games.