Rosario (eye) will have his vision re-evaluated Thursday and is optimistic that he's close to beginning a rehab assignment, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Rosario has been on the injured list since late April due to blurred vision and swelling in his right retina, but he was cleared to resume hitting and throwing in early June. While the 30-year-old's status depends on Thursday's examination, he appears to be trending toward a return from the injured list in late June or early July.