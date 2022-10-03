Rosario isn't starting Monday against the Marlins, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Rosario is getting a breather after he went 0-for-8 with an RBI and three strikeouts over the last three games. Robbie Grossman will take his place in left field and bat ninth.
