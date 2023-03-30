site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Not in Thursday's lineup
Rosario is on the bench Thursday in Atlanta's opener versus the Nationals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Rosario's back is fine, but he's sitting because there's a lefty (Patrick Corbin) on the mound for the Nats. It will be Marcell Ozuna in left field and Travis d'Arnaud in the designated hitter spot.
