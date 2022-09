Rosario went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Phillies.

Getting the start in left field and batting seventh, Rosario kept the line moving for Atlanta and got driven home twice by Dansby Swanson on a second-inning single and a fourth-inning homer. Rosario has been making the most of his opportunities lately, batting .414 (12-for-29) with three doubles, a solo homer and seven runs scored in his last 10 games dating back to Sept. 11.