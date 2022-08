Rosario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Rosario had served as Atlanta's designated hitter for the previous four contests, going 3-for-14 with a walk and seven strikeouts. The lefty-hitting Rosario is still expected to see the bulk of the starts at DH versus right-handed pitchers like Houston's Jose Urquidy, but Rosario will cede his spot in the lineup to Marcell Ozuna in the series finale.