Rosario is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

With southpaw David Peterson on the mound for the Mets, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker will counter with a more right-handed-heavy lineup than usual. Rosario and fellow lefty hitter Nicky Lopez will bow out of the starting nine, clearing spots in left field and at second base for Kevin Pillar and Vaughn Grissom, respectively.