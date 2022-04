Rosario was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to blurred vision and swelling in his right retina.

Rosario's vision issues may explain his poor start to the season, as he's hit just .068/.163/.091 through 15 games. He's expected to undergo surgery to correct the issue, a procedure which will keep him out for 8-to-12 weeks. Guillermo Heredia, Orlando Arcia, Travis Demeritte and Alex Dickerson could all see more time in the outfield corners in his absence.