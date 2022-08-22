Rosario (hamstring) is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth Monday versus the Pirates.
Rosario is back in the starting lineup after sitting Sunday's contest with a sore hamstring. The injury may prevent Rosario from playing left field for a few days, but he should be capable of seeing regular starts at DH against right-handed pitching while he waits for the soreness in his hamstring to dissipate. The 30-year-old has batted .250 with a home run, two RBI, three runs and a stolen base over his last 10 games.