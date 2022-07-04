Rosario (eye) was activated from the injured list Monday.
Rosario appeared in eight games with Triple-A Gwinnett as part of a rehab assignment, and he is now ready to rejoin the big club. Rosario had a rough go of it at the plate early on, but Atlanta is hoping that the eye procedure he underwent several weeks back will help get him on the right path.
