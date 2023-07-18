Rosario (hamstring) remains absent from the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Rosario hasn't appeared in a game since Saturday due to right hamstring tightness, though it's not expected to be an IL situation. Sam Hilliard is covering left field and batting ninth for Atlanta on Tuesday night. Michael Harris will hit seventh.
